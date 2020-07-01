With COVID-19 cases on the rise again, Floyd County Jail Administrator Maj. Bob Sapp said they are continuing to take every precaution to ensure the safety of their staff and inmates.
The jail has been under Code Yellow operations since early March and has only allowed essential operations to continue.
Every inmate is required to wear a mask, as well as staff members working in the back of the jail.
When a person is brought into the jail for booking, they're given a mask and go through a screening process where their temperature is taken and officers ask a series of questions, such as if they've felt sick recently or been around anyone that's been sick.
While the visitation lobby recently reopened, many people are choosing to do online visitation from their homes.
"Of course they don't have any contact with the inmates," Sapp said about visitors who come to the jail. "They're using our visitation phones for that."
Jail staff is also setting up web cameras to use Zoom for virtual hearings with judges.
In Side Five of the jail, construction continues on the medical wing funded through the special purpose local option sales tax. According to Sapp, they're planning on starting on the floor by the end of the month. Right now, about a third of the construction is completed.
Sapp anticipates the wing to be ready by the end of November.
The jail has mostly been using jail and prison inmates for the construction labor, but professionals have been brought in for the electrical and wiring parts.
While there hasn't been a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the jail, Sapp said they are prepared and have multiple plans in place.
Over the past few months, they've enacted one of their plans a few times while booking someone into the jail who is waiting on a test to come back or has been around someone that's been sick. In those situations, the inmate is placed in an isolation area for 14 days.
"If they don't show symptoms and they're normal, we put them back in general population or in the population that they're allowed to be in," Sapp said. "So far, everyone has been negative."
With the medical wing going through reconstruction, a temporary medical wing has been set up near the isolation area. Two cell blocks also have been designated as another quarantine area in case of multiple COVID-19 cases.
"We have all the equipment, such as personal protective equipment and hospital beds, and everything we'd need to set it up," Sapp said.