Floyd County Jail

A Summerville man in jail on a felony theft charge was found unresponsive in his cell at the Floyd County Jail and later pronounced dead.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in, as is standard procedure.

According to the FCSO:

David Lee Daniel, 55, was discovered unresponsive in his cell shortly after 11 p.m. Friday. Jail staff initiated lifesaving efforts and he was taken to a local hospital.

"Ultimately jail staff and hospital personnel were unsuccessful in their lifesaving efforts and Mr Daniel was declared deceased," the release stated.

The GBI Crime Lab will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Daniel was initially arrested the last week of December on a warrant accusing him of stealing a $700 cellphone from a person at Floyd Medical Center back in March.

At the time, his bond was set at $1,300. The FCSO jail report did not have Daniel listed on its inmate roster on Saturday afternoon.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.