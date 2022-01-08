Floyd County Jail inmate dies, GBI called in to investigate From staff reports Jan 8, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Summerville man in jail on a felony theft charge was found unresponsive in his cell at the Floyd County Jail and later pronounced dead.The Floyd County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in, as is standard procedure.According to the FCSO:David Lee Daniel, 55, was discovered unresponsive in his cell shortly after 11 p.m. Friday. Jail staff initiated lifesaving efforts and he was taken to a local hospital."Ultimately jail staff and hospital personnel were unsuccessful in their lifesaving efforts and Mr Daniel was declared deceased," the release stated.The GBI Crime Lab will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.Daniel was initially arrested the last week of December on a warrant accusing him of stealing a $700 cellphone from a person at Floyd Medical Center back in March.At the time, his bond was set at $1,300. The FCSO jail report did not have Daniel listed on its inmate roster on Saturday afternoon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Rome's notorious Relax Inn is officially closed Rome woman killed in wreck with 2 tractor trailer trucks on I-75 Rome's resolutions for 2022 Connection to I-75 in the forefront again; construction now planned for 2024 Business in 2021: Growth all around in Rome and Floyd County Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists