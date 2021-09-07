An increase in fatal wrecks in Floyd County is being mirrored statewide, the Governor's Office of Highway Safety Division Director Roger Hayes said.
"In the state of Georgia we've had 950 fatalities," Hayes told Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher in an interview. "That is a 16% increase just over last year."
Referring to the increase in wrecks as the "pandemic after the pandemic," Hayes spoke with Fincher as part of a public service podcast produced by the police department.
"Floyd County has seen a significant rise in our crash numbers. This year we're well ahead of our 2019 numbers when we were 13th in the state," Fincher said.
In 2020 Georgia, alongside much of the country, saw a decrease in the number of miles travelled -- but people on the road were driving worse, Hayes said. There were, and continue to be, more people speeding. And police were seeing more bad driving behavior -- aggressive driving, distracted driving and impaired driving.
Aggressive driving could mean speeding, reckless driving or tailgating. Impaired driving could be because of alcohol, drugs or even prescription medication.
If it says don't operate heavy machinery, both men said, that means you shouldn't operate a car.
"You're operating a dangerous piece of machinery," Fincher said. The average vehicle weighs 3,500 pounds and is going 60 to 90 miles per hour.
Distracted driving not only means a driver playing on their phone, it can also mean eating or dealing with pets or children, Fincher said. That short time your eyes are off the road could lead to a wreck.
For instance, if it takes a person 4.6 seconds to read a text message driving at 70 miles per hour, that's the equivalent of driving one and a half football fields with your eyes closed.
"That's an incredible equation," he said.
It also leads to pedestrian fatalities. Even if you're 30 feet from a pedestrian and check a text message, Hayes said, the probability is that you're going to hit that person. Or hit something -- a car or a ditch or guardrail.
"Compound that with people not wearing their seatbelts," Hayes said. "We've had 59% of the people that have died on the highways this year have not been buckled up."
Even when a vehicle flips or is hit from the side, seatbelts keep you in the portion of the car designed to protect the occupant.
Often adults don't listen, but police have found a way around that.
Police are asking kids to remind their parents to drive safely and get off their phones. During sessions with children, police have asked the kids to politely point out when parents are making bad decisions.
"It's your job to tell them to stop it," Fincher said they tell kids, and some times it works.