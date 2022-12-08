Visitors traveling U.S. Highway 27 in northwest Georgia will now see new signs indicating the route’s designation as Georgia Grown Trail 27.
The trail, which was approved by legislation in 2021, stretches from the Tennessee line in Walker County through Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Polk, Haralson, and Carroll Counties, from the cities of Rossville to Roopville.
There are four other Georgia Grown Trails in the state, but Trail 27 is the first in the north Georgia region.
“At Georgia’s Rural Center, we worked with each county, the Georgia Department of Agriculture, Georgia Representative Steve Tarvin, and Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority to facilitate the designation process and erect signs,” said Janet Cochran, project manager for Georgia’s Rural Center. “Trail 27 brings together two of Georgia’s largest industries, tourism and agriculture, to support economic growth and sustainability in this rural part of the state.”
Lisa Smith, executive director of Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism, said her office is excited to join this regional effort to support and to promote the growing agritourism economy.
"Floyd County is home to many agribusinesses including farms, farm event venues, pick-your-own, farmer's markets, producers, retailers, gardens, arboretums and outdoor attractions," Smith said.
Georgia Grown is the marketing brand of the Georgia Department of Agriculture, and like other Georgia Grown Trails, Trail 27 seeks to bring attention to the area’s local products by driving business to farms, farm markets, dining establishments serving Georgia-grown foods, shops selling Georgia-grown and -made products, wineries, meaderies and other area attractions and events.
“Our efforts at the Georgia Department of Agriculture are to help new agribusinesses grow and existing agribusinesses thrive,” said Cheryl Smith, agritourism manager at Georgia Department of Agriculture. “One way to achieve this is by fostering the development of Georgia Grown Trails. The existing Georgia Grown Trails are economic engines for rural Georgia, and an excellent way to showcase the agritourism operations scattered throughout the state. The new Georgia Grown Trail 27 in north Georgia will give visitors an opportunity to travel the backroads of the region while experiencing all the wonderful agritourism sites along the way.”
The destination marketing organizations in each county are moving forward to build trail membership and a plan for promoting the route to visitors. Information about how to join the trail is available at www.gagrowntrails.com. For questions, contact Janet Cochran, Project Manager, Georgia’s Rural Center, 404-276-9142 or janet.cochran@abac.edu.