The number of Floyd County residents testing positive for COVID-19 rose by one Sunday -- after a Saturday increase of 11 -- to 323 cases, according to the Georgia Department or Public Health.
Just 43 of those people have required hospitalization, and 15 of them have died.
The statewide total neared another milestone, with 51,898 confirmed positive cases since tracking began -- out of 637,499 viral and antibody tests conducted.
Georgia hospitals have treated 8,685 people since late February, with 1,909 patients needing intensive care including two more on Sunday. Two more people died, bringing the statewide number of fatalities to 2,180.
Around the area, Bartow County still had the highest number of positive test results at 522. The infections led to 141 hospitalizations and 39 deaths.
Polk County had 140 cases, with 14 hospitalizations and one death.
In Paulding County, the tally stood at 352 cases, with 73 hospitalizations and 12 deaths -- including one on Sunday.
Gordon County had 202 cases that led to 34 hospitalizations and 16 deaths.