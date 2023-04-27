Plans for a SPLOST-funded agricultural center are beginning to take shape as Floyd County Commissioners approved the hiring of a director and a promotions coordinator this week.
Kate Harman has been hired as the director of the center and will officially take on that role May 8. Jay Shell has been hired as promotions coordinator and will move from his current position at the Forum River Center.
Harman, an avid equestrian, was raised on a farm in Cave Spring and has strong local ties and connections to the local agricultural community.
"This is a unique opportunity to bring in tourism and jobs, as well as create a unique resource to serve Floyd County and Rome," Harman said.
Shell is a well-known local entrepreneur who started the popular Rome River Jam and also serves on the Floyd County Board of Education.
"I'm really looking forward to the opportunity of working with the ag center," Shell said. "We're excited about bringing visitors to Rome and Floyd County and highlighting our agricultural heritage."
"We're very fortunate to have these two joining the project at this time," Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said. "It will give them an opportunity to have an active role in shaping the center at the right time."
The county is looking at possible architects now and hopes to begin and complete the design process during summer, with an eye towards beginning construction in the fall.
The agricultural center was approved by voters as part of the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax. The SPLOST is a 1-cent sales tax levied in Floyd County for a five year period that can be used for major capital projects.
The county purchased two pieces of property on Three Mile Road last fall, over 40 total acres combined, for almost $2.1 million. Both properties were rezoned to Agricultural Residential, and the county will also request special use permits for farm and/or agricultural-related events as needed.
The project was initially submitted by retired Pepperell High School agriculture teacher and farmer Carey Harris, who envisioned a “multi-purpose complex that could house a variety of agricultural activities — essentially a regional hub for business, education, tourism and special events.”
The center has also been seen as an educational facility. Harris’ presentation to the tax study commission valued agriculture as a $90 million industry, and as such envisioned the ag center as a place for agricultural education.
McCord says that he and County Clerk Erin Elrod, as well as Harman, are scheduled to take a few more trips to area agricultural centers before engaging architects. McCord and Elrod visited numerous regional agricultural centers last summer and fall as the county began planning for the new center.
In financial terms, McCord states that he hopes to keep the agricultural center revenue-neutral. In the fall, officials said operational costs could start at $500,000 annually, but would hopefully be offset by events hosted at the center.