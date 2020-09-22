Floyd County continues to quadruple the number of new COVID-19 cases per 14 days to be considered a high transmission county by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The designation of being considered a high transmission area is 100 new cases per 100,000 residents every two weeks. As of Tuesday, Floyd County has had 430 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
Among the counties in Northwest Georgia, Floyd County has the highest two week infection rate.
Compare that with Bartow County, one of the hotspots in the early days of the virus. Floyd County has had 200 more cases and nearly doubles Bartow's two week new case rate at this point.
However, Bartow still has had more COVID-19 deaths: 82 to Floyd County's 41.
That total for Floyd County includes the death of another resident, which was reported on Tuesday. So far, nine Floyd County residents have died from the disease in September after a high of 17 deaths in August.
So far, 6,677 Georgians have died from a COVID-19 infection.
A somewhat morbid way to gauge the spread of the disease is measuring the "doubling time" of deaths from COVID-19. Essentially, the statistics look at the rate deaths in each stated and estimates the length of time the number of people who die from the disease will double.
The higher the number, the better.
The numbers representing Georgia have changed dramatically in the past. The doubling time numbers, reported by the Princeton Election Consortium, indicate the virus is slowing down statewide. Last week, the doubling time was 79.7 days, a significantly lower than 140.9 days. That's slightly under the national doubling time of the U.S. at 150.1 days.
That means if the spread of the virus continues at its current rate the number of Georgians who have died will double in just under five months.
National death toll tops 200,000
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 200,000 Tuesday, a figure unimaginable eight months ago when the scourge first reached the world's richest nation with its state-of-the-art laboratories, top-flight scientists and stockpiles of medicines and emergency supplies.
"It is completely unfathomable that we've reached this point," said Jennifer Nuzzo, a Johns Hopkins University public health researcher.
The bleak milestone, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world, was reported by Johns Hopkins, based on figures supplied by state health authorities. But the real toll is thought to be much higher, in part because many COVID-19 deaths were probably ascribed to other causes, especially early on, before widespread testing.
The number of dead in the U.S. is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 67 days. It is roughly equal to the population of Salt Lake City or Huntsville, Alabama.
And it is still climbing. Deaths are running at close to 770 a day on average, and a widely cited model from the University of Washington predicts the U.S. toll will double to 400,000 by the end of the year as schools and colleges reopen and cold weather sets in. A vaccine is unlikely to become widely available until 2021.
"The idea of 200,000 deaths is really very sobering, in some respects stunning," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious-disease expert, said on CNN.
The U.S. hit the threshold six weeks before a presidential election that is certain to be in part a referendum on President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis.
For five months, America has led the world by far in sheer numbers of confirmed infections and deaths. The U.S. has less than 5% of the globe's population but more than 20% of the reported deaths.
Brazil is No. 2 with about 137,000 deaths, followed by India with approximately 89,000 and Mexico with around 74,000. Only five countries — Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Spain and Brazil — rank higher in COVID-19 deaths per capita.
"All the world's leaders took the same test, and some have succeeded and some have failed," said Dr. Cedric Dark, an emergency physician at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston who has seen death firsthand. "In the case of our country, we failed miserably."
Blacks, Hispanics and American Indians have accounted for a disproportionate share of the deaths, underscoring the economic and health care disparities in the U.S.
Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 31 million people and is closing in fast on 1 million deaths, with over 965,000 lives lost, by Johns Hopkins' count, though the real numbers are believed to be higher because of gaps in testing and reporting.
The real number of dead from the crisis could be significantly higher: As many as 215,000 more people than usual died in the U.S. from all causes during the first seven months of 2020, according to CDC figures. The death toll from COVID-19 during the same period was put at about 150,000 by Johns Hopkins.
Researchers suspect some coronavirus deaths were overlooked, while other deaths may have been caused indirectly by the crisis, by creating such turmoil that people with chronic conditions such as diabetes or heart disease were unable or unwilling to get treatment.