While introducing himself to the Floyd County Elections Board, new Floyd County Republican Party Chair Jamie Palmer apologized to interim Chief Elections Clerk Vanessa Waddell.
For several months after the 2020 presidential election, a group of people affiliated with the local Republican Party blasted Waddell and the former elections board members during Floyd County Commission meetings.
During the public participation portion of meetings over a period of months, the group attacked Waddell and her staff, often voicing debunked election fraud claims. Elections office workers were harassed and even in some cases threatened during that time.
Waddell recently went into great depth concerning the harassment she and other local elections workers experienced in a Washington Post article published Monday.
"I want to apologize to Ms. Waddell for everything that has happened. That is not who this party is and that's not who this party is going to be," Palmer said during the Tuesday meeting. "And those who are a part of the party who came up here in public participation had taken their passion to a certain level, and although we thank them for their passion, some things are uncalled for."
The attacks against Waddell, members of the elections board and the office seemed to reach a crescendo after county commissioners turned down the board's recommendation to hire Waddell as the permanent elections supervisor. She has headed the elections office on an interim basis for well over a year.
Even after the commissioners reopened the position, people affiliated with the Floyd GOP came to meetings to harshly criticize Waddell, going so far as to question her education and accusing her of "glaring" at one of them.
At one point, commissioners reprimanded the speakers for their disrespectful words and behaviors.
"There's a way to present your case and be decent about it without being vindictive and going after somebody," Commissioner Scotty Hancock said at the Sept. 28 meeting where they addressed the public.
After the apology, Palmer personally thanked the new elections board and Waddell for their service and said that the party will "continue to be passionate about elections and be sure things are held to a certain standard, but we will make sure things are done in a proper manner."