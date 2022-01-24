Through its United Way affiliate, Floyd County has been awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program.
Floyd County has been allocated $22,742 for Phase 39, along with $70,291 of ARPA-R funding, to support local emergency food and shelter programs.
United Way of Rome & Floyd County administers the county’s funding through a local board, in a competitive application process. Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
* Be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government;
* Have an accounting system;
* Be eligible to receive federal funds;
* Practice nondiscrimination;
* Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and
* if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a volunteer board.
Qualifying organizations interested in applying for the funds may learn necessary information about the grant at efsp.UnitedWay.org under FY2021/ARPAR Funding.
Application process and forms for Floyd County funding may be accessed at UWrome.org/HowWeInvest. The deadline for applications to be received is Friday, Feb. 25.
The allocation was announced by a national board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, and consists of representatives from United Way Worldwide, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, National Council of Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and the Jewish Federations of North America.