The Floyd County Board of Elections and Elections Office staff finished the presidential election recount Wednesday.
It took about two days for the board members and staff to get through the early in-person ballots. Elections board member Melanie Conrad estimated it took about two to three hours to get through just one box of ballots.
"We ended up making the choice to stay late and get through advanced voting so we only had to focus on election day ballots today," she said.
On Tuesday, board members, staff and poll monitors from the Republican and Democratic parties stayed until 8 p.m. to finish all of those ballots.
The process moved a lot more quickly Wednesday. Overall, elections board members described the process as very smooth, albeit long, with little to no hiccups.
The poll watchers representing the Republican and Democratic parties agreed, saying the board and staff were doing a great job.
"I have confidence with everything that's going on," Republican Party poll watcher Grant Miller said.
Democratic Party ballot monitor Terrell Shaw echoed Miller's sentiments, saying the numbers coming out of the computer are matching up well with the numbers they already had.
"It's when you don't have transparency that suspicions arise," Republican Party ballot monitor Pam Peters said. "I hope it makes people feel more secure about their vote."
After adjudicating the ballots and tabulating the totals, the recount ended with 41,573 total votes in Floyd County. President Donald J. Trump received 28,906 votes, President-elect Joe Biden received 11,917 votes and Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen had 518 votes.
During the recount they discovered one box of approximately 300 early voting ballots from Garden Lakes had been misattributed to the County Administration precinct.
"Today's numbers represent the accurate totals," Elections Board member John Scott Husser said.
Early voting for Senate Runoff begins Dec. 14
Floyd County voters can begin casting their votes early for the Senate Runoff starting on Dec. 14 at the County Administration Building and Garden Lakes Baptist Church.
Voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both locations Dec. 14 through Dec. 23. They will take a break for the holiday weekend.
At Garden Lakes Baptist Church on Dec. 20, voting will start at 1 p.m. out of respect for church services.
The last days of early voting will be Dec. 28 to Dec. 31 at both locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.