Floyd County faces another onset of storms, marginal risk for tornadoes

A week after the severe storms that tore across North Georgia, another wave of storms is set to go through the area late Sunday into early Monday.
While the chance for tornadoes is currently classified as marginal, Floyd County Emergency Management director Tim Herrington said this could easily change "in an instant" and advises everyone to stay cautious.
Central and South Georgia appear to be at a greater risk for tornadoes, as of Saturday evening's forecast.
The severe thunderstorms will likely start in the afternoon and continue on and off into early Monday morning.
Right now, Rome is expected to get one to one and a half inch of rain and the river is not in danger of flooding. Winds are expected to reach up to five miles per hour during the storms.
Visit the National Weather Service website at weather.gov for the latest forecast and severe weather information.