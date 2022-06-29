Floyd County Commissioners have begun preliminary talks on the 2022 millage rate, but are expected to follow county officials' recommendation to keep the rate the same.
Last year, the board voted to lower the property tax rate by .202 mills, bringing the tax rate to 9.678 mills. They had previously raised it by .4 mills to offset the cost of a public safety employee raise in 2020, but lowered it again after property tax collections went back up.
County Manager Jamie McCord said once they settle on a tax rate and advertise it in the county's legal organ, the Rome News-Tribune, the commissioners would be able to lower it from there, but they can't raise it.
While there has been some growth in the tax digest, he said that, after reviewing the consumer price index, the county is likely to go over budget due to inflation and rising gas prices.
"Inflation is off the charts... We're going to be hundreds of thousands of dollars north of our budget on fuel," McCord said. "We had originally budgeted $2 a gallon on fuel for this year."
In addition to this, the county overestimated their property tax collection rate for this year, netting about 96%. They had originally expected a 98% collection rate, which is what they had in 2021.
The county will be holding the public hearings for the millage rate on July 12 before their evening meeting and two on July 26, in the morning and the evening.
Also, before their Tuesday meeting, commissioners went into closed session to discuss litigation and property, but no action was taken.
At the same meeting, TRED President Julie Smith presented the commissioners and county officials with official "TRED Head" shirts as a thank you for their work in making the Redmond Trail a reality.
TRED will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the connector on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the new bridge. Parking is available at Greater Rome Community Bank, Buffalo Wild Wings and the Rome Post Office. You can access the trail using either the Mount Berry Trail or the Avenue A trail. The ribbon cutting will be on the Mount Berry side.