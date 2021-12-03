Floyd County email servers down after phishing attack From staff reports Dec 3, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Floyd County's email servers have been taken offline after a phishing attack identified Friday morning."Please be cautious when receiving any emails sent late on Thursday, December 2, 2021 or today, December 3, 2021" a statement read. "Media will be notified when servers are back online." Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Go Time! Family Fun facility to open in mid-December Back on Broad: Rome's Christmas Parade is Tuesday night Honeymoon Bakery team places first in Food Network Holiday Baking Championship Rome police looking for information on Lindale man who has been missing since September Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists