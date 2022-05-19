The Floyd County Emergency Management Agency is preparing to take some extra steps to ensure community safety after recent shootings elsewhere in the country.
Contingency plans connected with rising gas prices and availability also are in the works, Floyd County EMA Director Tim Herrington told the county’s public safety committee Thursday.
After some of the recent shootings that have taken place over the past week — including an incident at a restaurant in Buckhead and a racially motivated mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York — Herrington said they are expecting to hold more active shooter training for law enforcement in the coming weeks.
“With the rise of active shooter incidents, we’re probably going to look at a lot more training from GEMA and FEMA regarding active shooters,” he said.
The training will also be made available to churches, schools and other businesses, to instruct people on what to do if an active shooter is on scene.
Herrington said the issue is expected to be the main topic of an upcoming school safety conference in June.
Also, the Floyd County EMA will begin reviewing different county departments’ continuity of operation plans in case high gas prices or a shortage lead to need to cut back.
Departments that rely on vehicles to do their work, such as law enforcement or public works, have to have a plan in place in case fuel becomes an issue. For example, police would double up officers in one car and public works would focus on the more necessary road repairs, prioritizing what needs to be done.
“With hurricane season right around the corner, too, if a large storm system occurs on the Gulf Coast and affects these pipelines, it could increase fuel issues as well. Especially if we have trouble getting it,” Herrington said.
The department heads would also be able to coordinate with fuel suppliers to make sure they have some kind of fuel reserves on hand in case of an emergency.