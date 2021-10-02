The Floyd County Elections Board is making preparations for the upcoming municipal elections for Rome City Commission and Rome City School Board.
Early voting starts Oct. 12 and will run through Oct. 29 and weekend voting will take place on Oct. 16, Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.
During the two week period, the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E 4th Ave. will be open early voting. The Rome Civic Center at 400 Civic Center Drive will be open Oct. 18 through Oct. 29 for early voting.
At the Floyd County Elections Board work session, Chair Melanie Conrad said they had poll worker and poll manager training earlier this month and are ready to go.
They’re still waiting on local political parties to send their list of poll watchers. Prospective poll watchers not affiliated with a political party can register and go through training at the Floyd County Elections Office.
Voters planning to submit absentee ballots must include a copy of their driver’s license or state ID when submitting their applications. They can then either mail it in or cast in the county’s ballot box, which will be located in the Floyd County Administration Building in the Community Room on the second floor.
All elections are scheduled for Nov. 2. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 4. Absentee ballots can be requested through Oct. 22. The earliest a registrar can mail out the absentee ballots is Oct. 11.
The Garden Lakes Baptist Church voting precinct has been moved to the Anthony Recreation Center at 2901 Garden Lakes Boulevard.
At the same work session, board members went into closed session to discuss personnel. After coming out, Conrad said they have narrowed the search for a new chief clerk down to four candidates and will be in contact with the four before they announce any names.
The elections board will be meeting again on Oct. 5 at noon in the Community Room.
Cave Spring City Council election
Cave Spring also has a city council election on Nov. 2 for three of their city council seats.
Early voting will be taking place Oct. 12 through Oct. 29, according to Cave Spring City Clerk Judy Dickinson, who is overseeing their municipal election. Voters can cast their ballots at Cave Spring City Hall.
On Nov. 2, all voting will take place at the community center behind city hall.
Dickinson is still working on setting up weekend voting for October.