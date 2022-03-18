Floyd County Elections officials are in need of poll workers and poll managers for the upcoming May 24 primary election.
To become a poll worker, you must be at least 16-years-old, be able to read, write and speak English and be a resident of Floyd County. Poll workers are responsible for checking in voters, answering questions, setting up and testing voting machines and issuing ballots.
Floyd County Elections Board Chair Jerry Lee said they need over 200 poll workers total, but they're still in the process of contacting former poll workers and managers to see who is coming back and who isn't.
Since the county uses Express, a Cartersville-based temp agency, for all temporary or seasonal positions, the elections office doesn't know how many people have applied to be a poll worker so far.
Interim Chief Elections Clerk Vanessa Waddell said she's also contacting assistant poll managers from the past to see if they would be interested in becoming a poll manager for this election season.
Waddell said they still need about three or four more managers for some of the precincts.
As far as training goes, the elections board is still working on scheduling training days for April. Lee said he's trying to figure out what the state's timeframe is for poll worker training.