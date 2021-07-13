After months of discussion, the Floyd County Elections and Registration Office will be moving to the first floor of the Floyd County Health Department at 16 E. 12th St.
Floyd County Commissioners approved the new location at the end of their board meeting Tuesday night.
Currently, the office sits in the bottom floor of the Floyd County Administration Building. The small area lacks storage space and many residents and voters have voiced frustration in locating the office, as well as finding convenient parking.
Elections Board Chair Melanie Conrad, as well as board members Corey Townsend and John Scott Husser, have toured a few locations, but ultimately County Manager Jamie McCord pushed for the health department.
“There was actually a space in there I didn’t know existed,” Conrad said during an elections board meeting Tuesday. “There’s a very secure storage space and can be modified to our needs.”
The health department also has an abundance of parking, which would come into play heavily during early voting periods when a precinct could be set up on site.
There’s also a much larger observation space for ballot counting during elections. Right now, the office has a modified storage closet on the second floor of the administration building for vote counting operations.
McCord said they plan on moving the office as soon as possible after possibly doing some small modifications, such as installing windows and taking down walls.
Elections board questioned about hiring process
At an earlier elections board meeting, members of the public questioned the elections board on the hiring process of the chief elections clerk position.
In June, elections board members offered the position to longtime clerk Vanessa Waddell after reviewing several applications and sent their recommendation to the county’s Human Resources Department.
At the meeting, one of the participants, Terri Wright, asked the board members if they had modified any of the requirements for the position and if they had met certain state standards.
The board used minimum qualifications set by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, but also added a requirement stating that the person had to be certified as an election official, according to the elections chair.
“We realized that running an election is a specialized skill and we wanted to make sure we had someone in that position that had that experience,” Conrad said.
Wright accused the board of eliminating qualified and experienced people with that requirement. She also said that they could be opening the county up to a lawsuit by changing the job requirements.
Conrad countered, saying they had already had an applicant that met those minimum qualifications and they couldn’t offer it to someone else who doesn’t. If they hadn’t, Conrad said that also could end up in a lawsuit.
However, board members said they would not comment on any potential legal matters brought up during the discussion. Townsend directed any of those questions to County Attorney Virginia Harman, who wasn’t present at the meeting.
The next elections meeting will take place on Aug. 10 at noon in the Floyd County Administration Building’s commission chambers.