It's been almost two years since the 2020 election and the audit and recount that followed, but the Floyd County Elections Office continues to receive mountains of open records requests each day.
Floyd County isn't the only Georgia government that has been receiving such a large number of requests, but County Attorney Virginia Harman said the amount has long passed being a nuisance and is beginning to feel more like harassment.
Following the November 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump retweeted conspiracy theories alleging elections fraud in Floyd County after 2,600 ballots were initially uncounted. An audit caught the error and those ballots were included in the count. Trump has since been banned from the social media platform.
The elections office was quickly inundated with open records requests by would be supporters of the former president. Since then, the county government has spent hundreds of man hours fulfilling requests that continue to come in.
"I'm a big proponent of open government, but there comes a point where the staff can't do their work because of the open records requests," Harman said at an elections board meeting Tuesday.
On Monday alone, the office received nine open records requests. After the first six months of 2022, the office had over 1,100 requests and that number keeps growing.
Elections Board Chair Jerry Lee said one of the most recent ones they received could only be described as "mammoth."
"It is incredible the amount of information people are asking for. This one is coming from a law firm out of Chicago," Lee said.
Harman described the request as "virtually every conceivable record for years" -- such as registered voter records and emails. The attorney said she may have to contact the Georgia Secretary of State's Office and the Attorney General's Office to figure out what they can release to the requester.
Once a request is filed, a government agency has three business days to either respond or send the requested documents. Some open records requests take only a few hours to fulfill while others can take days or even weeks.
Harman said when they do respond to the requests, they try and give the person a "good faith estimate of time" on how long it will take to get the information requested.
However, the bigger the request, the harder it is to gauge how long it will take to get the information back to them.
For those cases that take more research, state law allows the requester to be charged for the time a county employee spends on gathering the information.
According to Harman, the county can charge requesters when the request takes more than 15 minutes of staff time. After that, the county can charge for the time to respond at the hourly rate of the lowest paid county employee qualified to prepare the response.
If the cost is $25 or less, the request is responded to and a bill is sent. If it's over $25, the requester is given an estimate and asked to confirm whether or not they're willing to pay.
If the request costs over $500 of employee time, the requester can be asked to pay the estimate up front. If the person is overcharged and it actually doesn't take up as much as $500 worth of time, they are refunded.
Still, as the Nov. 8 election approaches, board members are concerned about the amount of time staff will be spending on open records requests vs. preparing for the election.