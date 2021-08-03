The Floyd County Chief Elections Clerk position has been reposted on job websites following some revisions to the original description.
County commissioners stated the hiring process didn’t cast a wide enough net for applicants and declined the elections board’s original recommendation.
The advertisement was reposted late last week in a variety of outlets. After realizing they posted it in the same locations as in 2018 — when the job was more clerical than managerial — elections board members and county administrators decided to expand the search.
Now, the job is posted on RomeFloyd.org, RomeGa.com, Indeed.com, ElectionCenter.org, glga.org and on Firefly, which is the portal for the Georgia secretary of state’s office.
Elections Board Chair Melanie Conrad said board members will also be reaching out on LinkedIn.com to prospective applicants who currently work in elections.
One of the concerns commissioners and residents had about the original posting was the requirement that the applicant already be certified as a Georgia election official. According to the Georgia secretary of state’s office, an elections official has to be certified within six months of being hired.
While County Attorney Virginia Harman said that the board of elections was within legal limits to have the requirement, board members decided to make prior certification a “preferred qualification,” instead of a requirement.
There was a brief discussion on hiring a headhunter for the job, but elections board members and county officials decided to forgo the option, saying the companies they would have used don’t do election searches.
Under the job posting, the chief elections clerk would have a salary range of $44,774 to $71,639.
The applicant must have a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or a closely related field and at least three years of experience as a public elections and registration official or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
The position will be posted for 10 days, which will bring the board to their monthly meeting on Aug. 10.
During the meeting, board members plan to go into a closed session to discuss the applicants and determine if they have a “viable pool.” If they don’t, the position will remain posted for up to 30 days.