As the time frame for municipal elections on Nov. 2 nears, the Floyd County Elections Board is working to iron out details.
The first question, among many, was concerning an amended ballot.
Ballots that had been sent to the printer had to be pulled to include a nonbinding referendum, Interim-Chief Clerk Vanessa Waddell told the board. That measure, which is a question concerning paving within the city, will be added to the ballot.
Training sessions for poll managers and poll workers will take place Saturday at the Floyd County Administration Building. Specifically, poll workers will receive information concerning changes from the Election Integrity Act, Senate Bill 202, which was signed into law this year.
This will be the first election held in Floyd County since the law passed, and among the questions brought up was in regards to new rules on where an absentee ballot box can be placed.
For the 2020 presidential election several absentee ballot boxes were located around the county as well as just outside the County Admininistration Building, where the elections office is housed. That's no longer allowed.
"It's going to have to be inside this building," Elections Board Chair Melanie Conrad said.
During their caucus, board members spoke of the possibility of moving the actual vote tabulation from a small side room in the admin building. They'd like to have it take place in a larger room to account for poll watchers. If not, they may run a live video feed into another area of the building.
The elections board is also moving the Mt. Alto North precinct from Garden Lakes Baptist Church to the Anthony Center at 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd. The church has indicated it doesn't wish to house the precinct at its location.
A last work session to iron out any additional details will be held on Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. at the admin building.
All elections are scheduled for Nov. 2. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 4. Absentee ballots can be requested through Oct. 22. The earliest a registrar can mail out the absentee ballots is Oct. 11.
Early in-person voting will begin Oct. 12. There are Saturday voting dates on Oct. 16 and 23 for Rome and Cave Spring as well as a Sunday opportunity in Rome on Oct. 24.
The next Floyd County Elections Board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 5.