The Floyd County Elections Board cancelled their special called meeting on Thursday due to a scheduling conflict.
According to board member John Scott Husser, they plan to move the items to their next meeting on Aug. 18, where they will discuss space needs for the office, the final election results and go into executive session to discuss personnel.
The noon meeting will be open to the public in the Community Room of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. Seating is limited because of COVID-19 precautions and masks are required.
Floyd County had 12,318 of the over 54,000 registered voters cast ballots in the Republican primary runoff, a turnout rate of 23.3%. Husser said that's a pretty good turnout for a runoff, which typically draw much lower interest.
For the 14th District congressional race, many Floyd County precincts had a split of around 50% between Marjorie Greene and Dr. John Cowan. While the latter won the county with 58.18% of the vote, Greene took home the candidacy for the district with support in other counties.
In the Floyd County sheriff runoff, Dave Roberson beat Tom Caldwell in nearly every precinct except Town Rome, where Caldwell received 52.22% of the vote.
The 25 precincts were court-ordered to stay open past the 7 p.m. deadline due to machine malfunctions and polling places opening later. Because of the extension to 9 p.m., about 50 provisional ballots had yet to be counted for the county as of Thursday afternoon.