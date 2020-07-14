Poll workers and residents approached the podium at the Floyd County Board of Elections’ monthly meeting Tuesday to raise questions about assistance for voters with disabilities and nonnative English speakers.
Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady said a person would have to be certified by the state to be assigned at the polls to help people who speak Spanish or another language.
However, it is legal for a person to come to the polls with a family member to help them vote and understand the ballot, he added.
Elections board members indicated they will look at the possibility of having poll workers who are certified to help. However, they said they wouldn’t be able to add the positions for the upcoming Aug. 11 runoff election.
Resident Daniel Eason and Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis were among the advocates for in-person assistance at precincts. They said it should be easier for people in wheelchairs, those who are deaf, blind or illiterate or are otherwise impaired.
One example of handicap access would be a polling booth set low enough for someone in a wheelchair to be able to use it.
Eason said he found that the secretary of state’s office allows in-person assistance to anyone with a disability that makes it difficult for them to cast votes — and it may be anyone who isn’t their employer or a representative from their union.
Brady recognized that, but again said it can’t be a poll worker unless the person is certified.
The board also mentioned the numerous letters they have received and said they will try to address all of the concerns in future meetings.
Both the June meeting, last week’s special called meeting and the meeting Tuesday drew a large number of attendees. They’ve voiced complaints about problems during the June 9 primary and said they want to ensure there are changes for the runoff and the Nov. 3 general election.
Also on Tuesday, board member Melanie Conrad announced the start of training sessions for new poll workers.
Dozens have signed up in recent weeks.
Conrad said the sessions will focus on general operations but would also address some of the uncommon problems that might arise at the precincts.
Floyd County voters have two races to decide in the Aug. 11 runoff, both on the Republican ballot.
Tom Caldwell and Dave Roberson are vying for the sheriff’s office. With no Democrat in the race, the winner will be the sole candidate in the November election.
Also, Dr. John Cowan and Marjorie Taylor Greene are seeking their party’s nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, in the Northwest Georgia congressional district. The winner will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal.
Early in-person voting will take place at the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. from July 20 through Aug. 7. Hours are from 8 am. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. One Saturday voting date is set for Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Voters who were registered by July 13 and did not vote in the Democratic primary are eligible to cast a ballot.