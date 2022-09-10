The Floyd County Elections Board is interviewing candidates for the election supervisor position.
Pete McDonald has a one-year contract to oversee local elections that expires at the end of the year. He said there are at least 10 potential candidates the board is in the process of talking with, one on one, in closed sessions.
“They hope by the end of the month they’ll have someone to announce… The plan is for the person to come on board while I’m still here and go through the November election with me,” McDonald said.
The county has been without an elections chief since November 2020, following a tumultuous vote-counting process that led to the resignation of Robert Brady. After revising the job description and boosting the salary from the mid $30,000s to between $59,000 and $94,400, depending on experience, a search was launched.
However, those interviews were halted due to plans to revamp the elections board, which the Georgia General Assembly did in early 2022. The new board then settled on a candidate, Euharlee City Manager James Stephens, who backed out shortly after the announcement.
McDonald — a former elections board chair with decades of local community service — agreed to take the helm on a temporary basis.
Since then, the elections office has completed a move into larger, more secure space in part of the Floyd County Health Department building on East 12th Street. McDonald, Interim Assistant Elections Supervisor Vanessa Waddell and their two clerks, along with the new elections board, successfully ran the May 24 primary and June 21 runoff.
They’re still advertising for a senior election technician to program and maintain the voting machines, but they’re on track to be ready for the Nov. 8 general election.
“We have enough poll workers. We’ll have training the first two weeks in October,” McDonald said. “We’re trying to have two or three extras for every polling location, so we have them for a runoff or if something happens.”
He’s also planning for an open house in October — an open forum where voters can come see the building and learn about the process.
Meanwhile, they’re also registering voters and checking in absentee ballot requests.
“Oct. 11 is the last day to register if you want to vote in November,” he said. “The best thing to do is just come to the office, fill out an application and turn it in.”
They’ll also mail an application if you call the office at 706-291-5167. Registration also is available at many government offices, including the Georgia Department of Driver Services.
Voters who have moved should also ensure they’ve updated their new address by the deadline.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that his office has cross-checked voter registration lists with DDS records and as many as 208,000 active voters appear to have different addresses. He’s encouraging people to visit the My Georgia Voter website to ensure their information is accurate.
“Georgians move every day, and the last thing on their mind is updating their voter registration,” Raffensperger said in a release. “We want to help make sure there’s no surprises when election day comes around.”
Sample ballots, which were certified last week, will be available shortly on the My Voter Page site. Among the races are those for governor, U.S. senator and Northwest Georgia’s 14th District congressional representative. Rome voters also have a special election to fill a board of education seat.
McDonald is asking people who want to vote absentee to get their applications in as soon as possible. A new state law sets the cut-off date to request one at Oct. 28.
Ballots will start going out in the mail Oct. 10, the earliest the law allows them to be sent.
“In May we had approximately 600 absentee ballots, so we are prepared for several thousand,” McDonald said. “But I do think, once covid settles down, I think people like to vote in person.”
Early in-person voting starts Oct. 17 at the elections office in Rome and the Anthony Recreation Center in Garden Lakes.