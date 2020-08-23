The Floyd County Board of Elections has set a special called meeting for Thursday at noon to discuss "numerous personnel matters."
The session will be closed to the public as allowed under the Georgia Open Meetings Act, according to announcement.
Board members went into a closed session for the same reason at their regularly scheduled meeting last week but took no action. The citizen panel has been fielding complaints about operations during the July 9 primary and Aug. 11 runoff elections.
Larry Morrow -- a resident who got into a heated exchange with Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady about absentee ballots at the Aug. 18 meeting -- has said he wants to ensure problems are ironed out before the November general election.
Candidates and their campaign staff in the Republican primary have expressed the same concerns and County Commission Chair Scotty Hancock offered the board whatever help it needs.
Charges of potential election fraud are rippling across the nation, led by President Donald Trump, who has been tweeting unsubstantiated claims about mail-in ballots for at least several weeks.
Twitter on Sunday blocked a Trump tweet that reads: "So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!"
The block message states that the tweet violates Twitter Rules about "civic and election integrity" but can be viewed with one more click because "it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."
Floyd County set up two drop boxes during the recent elections to assist in absentee voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. They meet state regulations requiring secure installation and 24/7 monitoring by camera.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been trying to counter suspicions -- including those raised by Democrat Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight organizations.
He announced Friday he is partnering with the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to recruit new poll workers.
The partnership "will help us reach a diverse coalition of Georgians to help staff the polls on election day,” Raffensperger said in a release.
"When COVID-19 swept through Georgia, Georgia’s vulnerable elderly poll workers stayed home to stay safe from the pandemic. Through these public-private partnerships, we will fill the gaps with younger poll workers and help provide a smooth and efficient experience for Georgia’s voters in November,” he added.
Raffensperger also is setting up an online portal where registered voters will be able to request absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election.
The question of the U.S. Postal Service's ability to deliver the expected millions of ballots on time is part of a larger national conversation about election integrity.
Georgia county elections officials, along with Raffensperger, were among those invited to a virtual election roundtable set for Monday titled "Administering Safe Elections During A Pandemic."
It's part of a series being hosted by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Illinois, who is the ranking member of the Committee on House Administration. U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Cartersville is among the Georgia congressmen, all Republicans, who was expected to take part.
Meanwhile, the USPS Board of Governors announced Saturday it will establish a bipartisan Election Mail Committee to "actively oversee" the agency's support of the mail-in voting process.
A new election mail website, providing information about voting by mail, was launched Friday at usps.com/votinginfo. It offers resources for both the general public and state and local elections officials.