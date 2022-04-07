The Floyd County Elections Board appointed Pete McDonald on Thursday to be the full-time elections supervisor, at least through the end of the year.
The decision comes a day after they announced McDonald as the interim supervisor, when their March 22 hire, Euharlee City Manager James Stephens, changed his mind about accepting the position.
While the board's initial plan was to go through the search process again, Chair Jerry Lee said there would be no time to find a new, and qualified, person before the May 24 primaries.
"We've got an election coming up and we've got to have somebody running this thing," Lee said. "Ideally, we would put this out and have people apply. But by the time we've got it filled, the election would be over."
As a quick alternative to the abrupt decision, the board unanimously voted to appoint McDonald to permanently fill the position.
McDonald brings to the position six years of experience chairing the elections board. During that time, he oversaw numerous elections.
"I'm honored to help out in this position," McDonald stated.
The board offered him a year long contract for this position. Lee added he does not anticipate conducting a search until elections are over.
"We would like to get that November election behind us before we think about filling that slot with someone who will be with us for many years," he said.