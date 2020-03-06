Floyd County voters will be deciding elections in May and November, but nine open seats will be filled without opposition.
Qualifying ended Friday for a host of federal, state and local races.
The three county school board seats were uncontested. Incumbents Jay Shell and Melinda Strickland will start new four-year terms in January. Newcomer Danny Waits will replace Melinda Jeffers, who did not seek reelection.
Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach drew no opponent and is slated to become the new chief judge in place of Judge Bryant Durham, who is retiring. Durham's seat will be filled by Bryan Johnson, who was unopposed.
Other incumbents who will start new terms unchallenged are District Attorney Leigh Patterson, Tax Commissioner Kevin Payne, County Coroner Gene Proctor, state Rep. Mitchell Scoggins and Probate Judge Steve Burkhalter.
All are Republicans except the judges, who are nonpartisan.
Two races will be decided May 19 and another three contests will determine the GOP nominee.
Incumbent Gene Richardson and challenger Justin Hight will vie for the Chief Magistrate seat.
And the Floyd County Sheriff position is down to Republicans Tom Caldwell, Ronnie Kilgo and Dave Roberson. If a runoff is needed, it's set for July 21. The winner will be unopposed in the Nov. 3 general election.
Joe Costolnick is challenging incumbent Barbara Penson for the Clerk of Court position in the Republican primary. The winner will face Democrat Moriah Medina in November.
For state House District 13, incumbent Katie Dempsey has a Republican challenger in the primary, Brad Barnes. The winner will go up against Democrat J. Scott Fuller in November.
The most visible contest is expected to be the battle to replace U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, in Northwest Georgia's District 14 congressional seat.
Nine Republicans are vying in the primary to face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in the general election.
Qualified candidates are John Barge, Ben Bullock, Kevin Cooke, John Cowan, Clayton Fuller, Marjorie Greene, Andy Gunther, Bill Hembree and Matt Laughridge. A runoff, which is almost certain, will be on July 21.
The November general election will have several other locally contested races.
Democrat Charles DeYoung is seeking to unseat Senate District 52 incumbent Republican Chuck Hufstetler.
State House District 12 incumbent Eddie Lumsden, a Republican, will face Democratic challenger Jonathan Gilreath-Harvey.
Both County Commission races also will be decided.
The Post 2 incumbent, Republican Allison Watters, faces a challenge from Democrat Shonna Bailey.
The Post 4 contest will be between Republican incumbent Wright Bagby and Democrat Charles Smith.
A number of statewide races also will be on the November ballot, including contests for both of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats.