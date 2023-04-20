Floyd County E-911 renovations are complete and dispatchers are back in the main center, located on the second floor of the joint law enforcement center.
The renovations, funded by a 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax, include a Viper 911 system upgrade, a new break room with new vending machines, and also 8 new console workstations.
911 Director Sommer Robinson told the Floyd County Public Safety Committee on Thursday that dispatchers now have the ability to work out of both the main center and the backup center in the Emergency Operations Center on East 12th Street. She added that both centers were used during a severe thunderstorm in March that knocked out power and brought down trees across the area.
“I was able to leave my house and go straight to the backup center that Saturday morning and start taking calls immediately,” Robinson said. “That helped the main center with the call volume. It’s a huge benefit and a huge plus.”
In 2021, the E-911 Center processed 189,661 calls and dispatched 168,925 calls for service. Some calls can be managed by the communications operator, and there is no need to dispatch emergency services.
PAWS still seeking vet tech
Floyd County Public Animal Welfare Services is still looking to hire a full-time vet tech.
Floyd County Public Safety Division Director John Blalock told the county’s public safety committee Thursday that the job opening was posted about six weeks ago and they have not gotten a single qualified candidate.
“We’ve gotten some applicants that would be qualified as a vet assistant, but as far as a vet tech, we don’t have one qualified applicant,” Blalock said. “So, we have started doing a social media campaign and we boosted those social media posts so they would go out more than normal. Then the human resources department worked with us to get the posts onto some paid job sites.”
Blalock has verified that the salary being offered is in the median range for the state and on all the platforms where the job opening is being advertised.
“But there are a ton of job openings on those sites,” he said. “There is a statewide and national shortage of vet techs. We’re going to keep trying for about three more weeks, and weigh our options to see what we need to do next.”
PAWS is currently contracting one day a week for a vet tech, and Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said he may have a short-term solution, which would be to bring on a qualified pre-vet student who is looking for experience.
