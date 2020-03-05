Around 50 people showed up at the Community Room of the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority on Thursday to meet potential Democratic Party candidates.
The meet and greet was hosted by the Floyd County Democratic Party as part of their annual membership party.
The event allowed attendees to mix and mingle with fellow democrats and talk to candidates for the U.S. Senate, the Ga. House and the 14th Congressional District seat.
Marckeith DeJesus was present to talk to attendees about his campaign for U.S. Senate. DeJesus is one of 10 democratic candidates that have qualified to run for the Senate seat. His campaign slogan is “People over politics.”
A representative for another senate candidate also attended the meeting.
Ben Amis is an FCDP member and also works for Teresa Tomlinson’s campaign. She is the former mayor of Columbus and finished her second term in 2018.
Kevin Van Ausdal talked to fellow democrats at the membership party and is the only democratic candidate running for the 14th District seat in Congress vacated by Rep. Tom Graves.
He announced his plans to run for the seat back in February and qualified to run on Thursday.
Rome native and Darlington graduate Jonathan Gilreath-Harvey got the chance to talk to attendees about his plans to run for Georgia House District 12 seat. Harvey is a graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design and runs his own interior design business in Rome.
Rome resident Moriah Medina also talked to candidates about her campaign to run for clerk of Superior Court. Medina has a history of working in community outreach in Rome and also was involved in the Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce.
Medina said she has been wanting to run for something for a while now, but was busy taking care of her daughter at home.
Anna K. Davie Elementary School behavioral Charles Smith talked to attendees about his plans to run for County Commission Post 4 seat, which must be held by someone living in the city limits.
FCDP Chair Ruth Demeter said they’ll host another meet and greet with candidates at an event scheduled around Independence Day. Around the same time, they’ll be opening their office for the November election.