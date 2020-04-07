The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Floyd County remained unchanged on Tuesday, according to Department of Public Health figures.
Local hospitals were treating 16 people who have tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus and had 33 patients who are awaiting testing. An additional 18 people were tested and came back negative for the disease.
Locally two noticeable jumps in the number of Floyd County residents can be directly attributed to two events. One jump of 11 cases on March 27 can be attributed to an group of infections in a Redmond Circle nursing home and another beginning on March 31 during a statewide ramp up of testing capabilities.
Nearly 9,000 Georgians have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Statewide cases jumped over 1,000 to 8,818 cases at noon from 7,558 on Monday at 7 p.m. The death toll rose to 329 from 294 the day prior.
The number of cases have jumped in part to more testing capability and the faster turnaround of results as well as what public health officials have deemed as a community wide spread of the disease.
One issue about the number of confirmed cases is they're a snapshot of the spread from a few days ago when the tests occurred.
The number of cases in hard hit Cobb County has risen to 550, with 29 deaths. Cobb remains the county with the fourth-highest number of cases, behind Fulton County, Dougherty County and DeKalb County.
Bartow County which has also been hit hard has slowly worked its way down the rankings as counties in the metro-Atlanta area and two South Georgia counties -- Dougherty neighboring Lee -- rose to the top of the list in both number of cases and deaths.
Strong state revenue report likely the last for a while
The state probably has received its last positive revenue report for awhile.
The Georgia Department of Revenue reported Tuesday that tax collections increased by 9.8% last month compared to March of last year. The state brought in $1.83 billion in revenue last month, an increase of $163.5 million over March 2019.
While the coronavirus pandemic was starting to put a serious dent in Georgia’s economy last month, the rosy revenue report for March reflects a lag time between when businesses collect taxes and when they submit them to the state, said David Sjoquist, an economics professor at Georgia State University.
“March numbers are largely collected by firms in February,” he said.
The revenue increase in March was driven largely by individual income tax collections, which rose by 25.5% compared to March of last year. Individual income tax payments were up by 18.3%, while tax refunds plummeted 21.7%.
On the other hand, net sales tax receipts declined for the month by 2.4%. Corporate income taxes rose slightly, by 0.8%.
Sjoquist said the March report likely marks the end of positive revenues for the foreseeable future.
“The numbers next month will be quite a bit lower,” he said.
The General Assembly will have to grapple with the economic damage coronavirus is doing to the state’s bottom line when lawmakers resume a 2020 legislative session suspended indefinitely last month because of the virus.
Legislative leaders already have cast doubts on the state’s ability to continue making ends meet and still afford either the second installment of a $5,000 teacher pay raise Gov. Brian Kemp is recommending or an additional state income tax cut.
The $27.4 billion fiscal 2020 mid-year budget adjustment the General Assembly approved last month already is in place. The real challenge will be finding enough money to fund critical programs and services in fiscal 2021 starting July 1.