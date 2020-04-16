After slight jump in the number of cases over the weekend, Floyd County's COVID-19 cases have begun to flatten over the last few days.
Northwest Georgia DPH director Dr. Gary Voccio told county commissioners at their Tuesday virtual meeting that the curve has started to slightly flatten thanks to shelter-in-place orders and people following social distancing guidelines. However, the director also stated that, based on the current model, the area is approaching a peak in the next two weeks.
Since Wednesday night, Floyd County has had one new confirmed case, making a total of 121 cases. The county's death toll remains at six. Bartow County's cases didn't increase, but there has been a new death, bringing the death toll to 21.
Statewide, there has been an increase of over 400 cases since the Wednesday 7 p.m. report. Of those 409 cases, nearly 20% of them required hospitalization.
Deaths in the state have increased by 11 since Wednesday night as well, making the death rate in Georgia 3.75%.
Local hospitals reported treating 19 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and having 24 patients who are awaiting test results. Results for additional 16 patients who were tested came back negative.
At 6 a.m. Thursday, the Department of Public Health updated the Georgia numbers, six hours earlier than the usual update time. Later, a little after 9 a.m., the numbers were updated again.
According to Nancy Nydam, the director of communications for DPH, technicians were working on the website and threw off the automatic updates. This also caused the 12 p.m. updates to be delayed by almost half an hour.
Nydam confirmed that there are no new update times and that the system will be back to the usual times soon.