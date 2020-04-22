Floyd County's number of people diagnosed with a COVID-19 infection remained unchanged Wednesday as of noon, according to Department of Public Health reports.
The report stated Floyd had 127 reported COVID-19 infections. That number was unchanged from when it increased by one from the county’s total on Monday.
A correction in the number Floyd residents who have died as a result of a COVID-19 infection brought the number back down to 8 on Tuesday. At the same point the number of those in Gordon County increased to 7 and on Wednesday that number increased to 8, according to DPH records.
At this point, all of the people who have died as a result of the disease in Floyd and Gordon have all had underlying health conditions, with the exception of a 93-year-old Gordon County woman whose health designation was listed as unknown. Their ages ranged from 63, to the aforementioned 93-year-old woman.
Gordon County’s COVID-19 positives went up by one since the previous day, bringing their total to 68.
Hospitals in Floyd County reported 20 patients confirmed positive Wednesday, 18 who tested negative and 22 awaiting results. That count could include people who live in other areas but are being treated locally.
The DPH announced last week that four new testing sites in Northwest Georgia are now open — with one each in Floyd, Bartow, Paulding and Walker counties.
Northwest Georgia residents can call the Northwest Georgia Health District COVID-19 Testing Line at 706-802-5329 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday to be screened.
Polk County reported no new cases on Wednesday and Bartow County, which was one of the early hot sports for the virus, reported two more cases on Wednesday at noon bringing their number to 258
In Cobb County, there are 1,259 cases reported as of noon Wednesday, 29 more than were reported late Tuesday. Sixty-one people from Cobb County have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, state officials reported.
All but 14 of those people had underlying conditions. While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest have been in people 50 or older.
In Georgia, there have been 20,740 cumulative cases of the virus and 836 deaths. Tuesday evening, the state reported 20,166 cases and 818 deaths.