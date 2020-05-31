No new coronavirus cases were reported locally as of 9 a.m. Sunday.
Floyd County gained three new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Saturday evening's Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report.
According to state officials, the county's count rose from 260 to 263 Friday into Saturday, with total deaths remaining at 15 since that count ticked up by one Tuesday.
Across the state, total confirmed positive tests for the virus stood at 46,331 Saturday out of a total of 539,641 tests administered. A count of 7,927 patients were hospitalized with the death total standing at 2,004.
Here are some totals for a few surrounding counties:
Gordon County reported 160 total positives and 16 deaths.
Bartow County reported 478 total positives and 39 deaths.
Polk County reported 118 total positives and one death.
Chattooga County reported 24 total positives and two deaths.
Walker County reported 141 total positives and zero deaths.
Whitfield County reported 351 total positives and seven deaths.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the data is based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia.