The number of Floyd County residents testing positive for the new coronavirus remained at 226 Sunday afternoon, following a Saturday evening increase of two COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report. The death total remained at 14.
Statewide, there have been 42,838 cases confirmed through 481,954 tests conducted. That's an increase of 596 from Saturday night.
Of that total, 7,439 people have been hospitalized since the state began tracking cases in March and 1,824 Georgians have died.
Bartow County continues to be a hotspot in the Northwest Georgia region. And, while the population is smaller, the percent of Gordon County residents who are infected outpaces Floyd.
The Sunday afternoon totals for some surrounding counties:
Gordon County reported 138 total positives and 15 deaths.
Bartow County reported 445 total positives and 36 deaths.
Polk County reported 96 total positives and zero deaths.
Chattooga County reported 24 total cases and two deaths.
Walker County reported 94 total positives and zero deaths.
Whitfield County reported 277 total positives -- an increase of seven from Saturday -- and seven deaths.
