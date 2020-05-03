The number of Floyd County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 remained flat for the second day in a row Sunday, as the statewide total number of cases rose by 271.
Floyd County cases jumped by 11 last week between Monday and Friday. However, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday morning was unchanged from Friday's 145 with 11 deaths.
With an estimated population of 99,916, that puts the local rate of infection at just over 14.5 per 10,000 residents. A total of 36 Rome and Floyd County residents have been hospitalized with the disease.
The status of surrounding counties also remained unchanged from the Saturday night Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report:
Gordon County - 113 total cases, 12 deaths
Polk County - 59 total cases, 0 deaths
Chattooga County - 16 total cases, 2 deaths
Bartow County - 324 total cases, 31 deaths
Walker County - 60 total cases, 0 deaths
Statewide, there have been 28,602 total confirmed positive tests for the virus, up 271 from Saturday night. Two additional deaths have been attributed to the disease, for a total of 1,177 fatalities.