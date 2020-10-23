The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to show a marked increase on Friday, according to Department of Public Health reports.
There have been 255 new confirmed cases within the past seven days and a total of 421 cases within the past two weeks. For reference, in the past two weeks the number of new cases equals the total cumulative cases from March to June 21.
Floyd County also had another death reported, bringing the total to 58.
Hospitalizations have remained somewhat flat locally with 46 COVID-19 positive patients being treated at local hospitals, according to the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency.
Georgia is among six states in the South that may have issues with the reporting of their hospitalization numbers.
In Georgia, the potential loss of accurate hospitalization data comes as the number of confirmed cases continue to rise. On Friday, the state reported 2,269 new cases of COVID-19, and 37 additional deaths. Since the onset of the pandemic, Georgia has cited 347,759 confirmed cases and 7,766 deaths.
Since Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service’s coronavirus dashboard has posted a message that the total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has been underreported since Oct. 17. The note blamed “challenges entering data” to the portal used by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for collecting daily hospitalizations around the country.
But The COVID Tracking Project said in a blog post that it has “identified five other states with anomalies in their hospitalization figures” that could be tied to the HHS reporting problem.
The project noted that Georgia, Alabama, and Florida reported also only partial updates to hospitalization data.
In a report from Amber Schmidtke, an epidemiologist who writes a daily analysis of Georgia’s number, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reported the average daily hospitalization rate is up 113% compared to the state’s numbers on Oct. 4.
“We haven’t seen this reflected in the data that the Georgia Department of Public Health provides us,” she wrote.