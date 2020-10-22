New COVID-19 cases in Floyd County appear to be following a continuing upward trend.
The number of cases after a summer surge, which appeared to be petering out in mid-September, has again begun rising. In the past two weeks, Floyd County has had 393 new COVID-19 infections.
That's almost in the same range as the totals during that summer surge, which often saw 400-plus new cases every two weeks.
At the same time the positivity rate, which had also been dropping, is up in nearly every county in Northwest Georgia.
The Georgia Department of Public Health uses the rate to track a county’s status. The department considers 10% an indicator of a COVID-19 hotspot, although a lower rate could mean either a manageable spread or too few tests being administered.
In the past two weeks Floyd's rate rose to 11.6%, Bartow's to 12.5%, Gordon's to 15.4%, Polk's to 11.2% and Chattooga's to 11.2%.
The statewide caseload also may be on the rise.
“Georgia remains mostly stable, with very early evidence of increasing test positivity and cases,” a report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force stated this week.
Georgia remains above the national average for deaths per 100,000 people, although that figure has been dropping.
As of Thursday, 7,729 Georgians have died as a result of a COVID-19 infection. Of that number, 57 Floyd County residents have died from COVID-19 -- 11 in October alone.
Across the United States there has been a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with several states setting records for the number of people hospitalized and leaders scrambling to find extra beds and staff. New highs in cases have been reported in states big and small — from Idaho to Ohio — in recent days.
The rise in cases and hospitalizations was alarming to medical experts.
Around the world, disease trackers have seen a pattern: First, the number of cases rises, then hospitalizations and finally there are increases in deaths.
Dr. Jay Butler, deputy director for infectious diseases for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday the United States is seeing a “distressing trend” with COVID-19 cases growing in nearly three-quarters of the country.
“We’re seeing cases increase in really all parts of the country — in the Midwest, particularly — likely in part because people are moving indoors with the arrival of cooler temperatures,” Butler told reporters at a briefing at CDC headquarters in Atlanta.
“Another factor is that smaller, more intimate gatherings of family, friends and neighbors may be driving infections as well, especially as these gatherings move indoors and adherence to face coverings and social distancing may not be optimal.”
Learning more about how the virus spreads led the CDC to redefine what they term as a close contact with a COVID-19 positive person. It now includes brief but repeated encounters.
Prior to the change, close contact was defined as 15 minutes within 6 feet of someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Now the CDC is including a number of shorter exposures that may add up to 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.