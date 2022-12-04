The Floyd County court system is making great strides in clearing the backlog of cases left over from the covid era, officials agreed during a joint quarterly meeting.
At the height of the pandemic, most jury trials across the country were halted while new cases continued to be added.
By the spring of 2021 the county had started holding trials again, after almost a year, in both the Judicial Building and the Forum River Center. However, the number of functional courtrooms had shrunk from four to two, one in each location, so cases continued backing up.
“We’ll probably do 2,000 more cases this year than last year,” said Chief Magistrate Judge W. Gene Richardson. That “should bring us up to pre-COVID levels” in the Magistrate Court, he said.
Richardson said the covid era had forced the courts to use new technology, such as video-conferencing, which might be seen as a bit of a silver lining to speed along the wheels of justice.
Superior Court Chief Judge John “Jack” Niedrach stated that the courts are busy, and he’s conducting trials every week.
“We’ve recently had a murder trial almost exactly one year after the alleged crime,” he said. “That’s actually pretty good as far as criminal cases go.”
However, a few judges noted concerns with the availability of courtrooms amid speculation about losing space in the Forum River Center. The courts continue to operate there and the resumption of events could impact their ability to move cases through the system.
The Forum was deeded to the City of Rome last month as part of the local option sales tax negotiation with Floyd County, so court operations will have to be moved out of there at some point.
However, the county received sole ownership of the Law Enforcement Center, and some of the courts are slated to be moved there when the Rome Police Department finds a new home.
County Manager Jamie McCord noted that there will be some upheaval later in 2023, when the city leaves the Law Enforcement Center.
McCord said the Law Enforcement Center and the Historic Courthouse are both budgeted for renovations, so there is a permanent solution on the horizon once the city determined where to move its police headquarters.
“But unless (City Manager) Sammy Rich pulls a rabbit from his hat in the next two months, we’re probably looking at 2024 for everything to be finalized,” McCord said.