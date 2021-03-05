The pandemic has forced Floyd County courts into the digital age.
A silver lining from the pandemic for local courts could be found in the advances in video conferencing capabilities between the Floyd County Jail and the local courts.
All four Superior Court judges were in unanimous agreement that video conferencing will probably change the way a lot of preliminary hearing activity takes place in the future.
"Almost 100% of our criminal hearings are held remotely, by video conference from the jail," Chief Judge John "Jack" Niedrach said. "That's working with the sheriff's office to avoid the transport system that we used to have. I don't think we'll ever go back, even after COVID is over."
Judges described the video conferencing system as much more efficient and economical.
"Going back a year ago we were running all seven courtrooms in the courthouse at the same time with less than seven deputies here," Sparks said. "This COVID has helped us, now that they're not having to transport so many people that has freed up some of the sheriff's department folks."
Jury trials are slated to resume in both the courthouse and Forum River Center March 15.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said he was thrilled to be able to have the Forum available for the courts.
From the perspective of Sheriff Dave Roberson the challenge at the Forum is that the building was designed to "exit people, not contain them. I get the manpower issue -- it's got way too many doors."
McCord also introduced a new county management structure to the elected officials.
John Blalock is now 911 Director and Public Safety Division Director and will be the primary liaison between all public safety agencies and county management. Bruce Ivey will be the division director of all public services and utilities.
Susie Gass, the county finance director, will oversee administrative services , functions including human resources, purchasing and IT.
Floyd County Clerk Eric Elrod will lead the community services division which encompasses things like the Parks and Recreation Department, tourism and facilities management.
County Commissioner Rhonda Wallace said the new structure was designed to help take some direct responsibilities off the back off McCord and allow him to have some semblance of a work-life balance.