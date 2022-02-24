The Rome Judicial Circuit will be receiving over $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act grants from the Judicial Council of Georgia Ad Hoc Committee.
Plans are to put it toward paying rent at the Forum River Center and funding extra security for the upcoming Timothy Tyrone Foster murder retrial.
According to Floyd County Superior Court Chief Judge John “Jack” Niedrach, most of the money will be spent for the Forum, which they’ve been using for jury selection and large trials since court proceedings resumed in 2021.
Georgia’s courts operated under a Statewide Judicial Emergency Order from March 2020 through June 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order limited operations to protect the health of those working in and coming to courthouses, but it resulted in a backlog of criminal and civil cases, particularly those requiring jury trials to resolve.
Although the emergency order expired and hearings have resumed, there are still some health protocols in place, including social distancing. Of the four Superior Court rooms in the Floyd County courthouse, only Courtroom A was deemed large enough to conduct a jury trial.
The Forum provides a second space for court to take place, with enough room for jurors to be safely distanced. However, there are certain security rules put in place by the state that the county has to follow, making it hard for the county to book events in the facility.
“The county has sacrificed the Forum for the use of the Superior Court so that we could address our backlog and keep up with the serious felonies that have piled up during covid,” Niedrach said. “I think it’s a very justified use of the funds.”
Niedrach plans to pay the county the rental fee for the Forum for the last nine months, which would be about $225,000.
Some of the remaining ARPA funds are being earmarked to pay for temporary personnel for the Foster trial, slated to start May 2.
“This will include extra security, extra bailiffs and extra jurors,” Niedrach said.
Foster, who is now 53, was sentenced to death in 1987 for the murder of Queen Madge White. He spent decades on death row going through the appellate process. The case was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 because the district attorney at the time deliberately excluded Black jurors.
However, the state plans to retry him and, after several more years of legal wrangling, the case is moving forward.
With such a high profile case coming back to the courts in May, Niedrach said, he and the rest of the superior court judges want to bring in extra security for the retrial.
The rest of the ARPA funds will be used to pay for senior judges to come in and help with the backlog of felony cases for four days a month.
The Judicial Council of Georgia Ad Hoc Committee on ARPA Funding has awarded grants totaling $15,287,317 to 22 judicial circuits around the state that submitted applications for money allocated to the judicial branch.