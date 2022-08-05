With space at a premium and covid still a threat, the Forum River Center is expected to continue as a key element of the Floyd County court system for at least the near future.
“We’re thankful we have the Forum,” County Commissioner Rhonda Wallace said Friday at a meeting of local elected officials.
Wallace chairs the meetings, which are a way for constitutional officers and agency heads to update county officials on their operations, plans and needs. While funding has sometimes been an issue, lately it’s been room to spread out.
District Attorney Leigh Patterson said her office has been convening grand juries in the ballroom since the fall of 2021, and there’s been no covid outbreak associated with the large gatherings so far.
“It has enabled us to keep going and we do not have the backlog like other circuits in the state,” Patterson said.
A federal American Rescue Plan Act grant is allowing Superior Court Chief Judge John “Jack” Niedrach to direct $25,000 a month in rent to the county. It’s not something commissioners asked for, but Niedrach said he understands the financial strain that stems from cutting back on events.
“I know there’s been some complaints about not having events downtown, but this is a vital government operation,” he said. “We try to work with (the marketers)... but we need this.”
He’s also used the money to equip a room in the Forum as another courtroom. Senior Judge Walter Matthews — Niedrach’s retired predecessor — is handling mostly civil cases there. Niedrach said the assistance is helping the other judges keep up with criminal cases.
Juvenile Court Judge Greg Price also gave an update. He said the Probate Court covid infections earlier this year underscored what a small area his court has to work in. He’s continuing with a mask mandate for his office. He also expects the use of remote hearings — first instituted for safety — to grow.
“We’ve been Zooming in interpreters (for non-English speaking people) so they don’t have to travel to Floyd County, and they’re starting to insist on that,” Price said. He added that others are indicating a preference for Zoom hearings as well, for the convenience.
Local attorney Steven Bennett will be taking office on Jan. 1, when Price retires. Price said Bennett has closed his practice and is expected to come in on a temporary basis beginning in October, to smooth the transition.
The Probate Court also expects to have some jury trials in the future, adding to the need for more space. County Manager Jamie McCord said he’s working to fold that into the local court system’s requirements as they look at how best to use all the county’s available facilities.