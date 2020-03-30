The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 remained steady in the noon report of the Georgia Department of Public Health on Monday.
The status update showed 28 positive cases in Floyd, the same as reported at 7 p.m. Sunday and only one above the previous day's number.
At the same time, 11 residents of Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center on Redmond Circle have tested positive for COVID-19. That number is up from two residents who tested positive for the illness on Friday.
A statement from Sava Senior Care confirmed that 11 residents at Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center on Redmond Circle have tested positive for COVID-19. Of that number, two people are being treated at the hospitals.
The remaining residents are in isolation at the center. They're also isolating any residents who appear to by symptomatic.
The statement also said they're adhereing to protocols outlined by the Center for Disease Control and working with the Department of Public Health.
"We are currently restricting visitation at this time based on guidance from the CDC and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. We are in regular contact with our suppliers and vendors, as well as our pharmacy providers to ensure the center has access to the supplies and medications necessary to maintain care for our residents and patients," the statement read.
The Department of Public Health tracks cases by county of residence, not necessarily where the people are being treated. EMA Director Tim Herrington said local hospitals reported having a total of 12 positive cases as of Monday morning and had another 29 people awaiting test results.
As of noon, the number of coronavirus cases in Georgia was up by over 200, compared with the Sunday report at 7 p.m.
Georgia reported more than 2,809 cases of COVID-19 on Monday at noon, with a quarter of them requiring patients to go to the hospital and 87 deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Fulton County continued to lead the state with 463 cases and 14 deaths. But hard-hit Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia still had the most deaths, with 17, and has reported more than 267 cases despite a population 11 times smaller than Fulton County.
Bartow County remained a hotspot, with 121 positive cases recorded and one death. DeKalb, Cobb and Gwinnett counties also had case numbers in the triple digits.
The majority of cases, 56%, are people ages 18 to 59. Another 35% is made up of Georgians age 60 and older. The virus is hitting men and women almost equally in the state.
So far, two people have died as a result of a COVID-19 infection. A 75 year-old Floyd County man and a 65-year-old Floyd County woman have died up to this point. Both had underlying conditions.