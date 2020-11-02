Floyd County is continuing to show high numbers of new COVID-19 cases as we move into November.
In the past two weeks Floyd has had 427 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Public Health. With that, the number of new cases reported in the past few days is likely to grow.
With the first two weeks as new cases come in the state adjusts the numbers to reflect the date the case was reported. When we report numbers each day, we adjust our chart to reflect the most recent changes to the DPH report -- which is why the number of new cases for a particular day may change from one report to another.
So far, the county has had 4,138 cumulative cases since March. That number is underreported since the state does not include the results of rapid antigen tests, the kind that give you a result in a short period of time, or antibody tests, the test that shows a person has had the virus.
The percentage of positive tests for most of northwest Georgia continues to hang above a 10% benchmark used as an indicator of high transmission. In the past two weeks, Floyd County had a 12.4% positivity rate and a 19% positivity rate on Monday. That means of every 100 people tested on Monday, 19 tested positive for COVID-19.
On Monday, the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency reported there were 59 COVID-19 positive patients being treated in local hospitals.
Floyd Medical Center is continuing to use a portable overflow facility for patients earlier. The facility brought in by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, known as B20, can house as many as 20 patients. However, the hospital as of yet has not used an emergency overflow facility built in an on campus parking deck.
In this area Floyd, Chattooga, Gordon and Whitfield counties show higher rates of spread when adjusted for population.
Northwest Georgia is following state trends. In the past seven days the state has reported on average 1,661 new cases each day. That's up from a seven day rolling average of 1,293 per day on Oct. 1. But it's down from 3,655 new cases, on average, per day on Aug. 1 near the peak of a summer surge.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, in Floyd County nearly 7.79% of locals who have contracted the disease have had to be hospitalized and 1.48% have died.
So far, Floyd County has had 61 residents die of COVID-19, across the state 7,999 Georgians have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Those number of slightly lower from state percentages where 8.74% of Georgians who have contracted COVID-19 have been hospitalized and 2.2% have died. That difference could be attributed to local access to healthcare. Being a regional healthcare hub Floyd County residents have better access to medical treatment than much of the state.