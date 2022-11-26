The Floyd County Commission is seeking to amend the Floyd County rules governing Sunday alcohol sales which will match the City of Rome’s laws after voters approved a referendum to change the law during the local elections on Nov. 6.
The first reading was held this past week and the second reading of that measure, and vote, are expected to take place Dec. 13.
There was only one second reading, with commissioners voted unanimously to change the zoning for a property at 3907 Alabama Highway from Community Commercial to Suburban Residential.
The following items were on the consent agenda, which were approved with a single unanimous vote.
♦ Accept the 2022 ACCG Safety Grant Award in the amount of $4,000.
♦ Accept a request from Richard B. Russell Regional Airport to approve Hangar Placement for the Airport Corporate Hangar. This will be budgeted using the 2017 SPLOST Corporate Hangar Placement account.
♦ Accept a request from Richard B. Russell Regional Airport to approve a new construction lease for the Powell Aviation, LLC hangar.
♦ Accept a request from Floyd County Sheriff’s Office to approve the purchase of Ballistic Helmets for Road Deputies/SERT Deputies in the amount of $30,000 using GL Account utilizing funds made available through the ICS Contract for qualifying purchases.
♦ Accept a request to approve a joint agreement between the City of Rome and Floyd County with Atlantic Coast Consulting, Inc. for general consulting services for Berry Hill and Walker Mountain Landfills for $75,700 annually over a two (2) year period. This will be budgeted using Rome-Floyd Joint Solid Waste Commission funds.
♦ Accept a request from Sara Hightower Library authorizing a Work Order for Astra Construction Services, LLC to renovate the library restrooms. No funds will be expended from Floyd County.
There was also a considerable number of new business items, which were individually approved by unanimous consent.
♦ Accept request from purchasing to award a bid for the installation (Labor Only) of 6,000 feet of 12” Ductile Pipe for the Floyd County Water Department to UWS Inc., Utility Water Services in the amount of $156,000.
♦ Accept a request from Richard B. Russell Regional Airport to approve a new construction lease with Rome Aviation LLC.
♦ Accept a request from Purchasing for approval to award a bid to purchase 220 ft. Jack and Bore Project at Highway 53 and Shannon Circle for the Floyd County Water Department to UWS Inc., Utility Water Services in the amount of $165,000.
♦ Accept a request from Public Works to approve a relocation agreement valid for one (1) year with Georgia Power and Floyd County for the Booger Hollow Road as part of the Chubb Road Project.
♦ Accept a request from Purchasing for approval for the change order for the Floyd County Prison roof in the amount of $5,000. This will be budgeted using 2017 SPLOST Funds.
♦ Accept a request from Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation to a marketing agreement with Atrium Health Floyd for a five year contract. This will require a budget amendment in the amount of $28,540.
Commissioners briefly went into closed session, to discuss property, litigation and personnel, but nothing was announced.
The next meeting of the Floyd County Commission is Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m., with caucus starting at 4 p.m. Both meetings are in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., and are public.