Floyd County commissioners will be voting on an amendment to the county’s parking ordinance Tuesday. That amendment would adjust time limits on parking spaces in front of county-owned buildings.
During a meeting Friday, County Clerk Erin Elrod said they drafted the ordinance after seeing many people taking advantage of parking lots and spaces around the county. This started after the parking manager stepped down from his position last year.
With this new ordinance, parking spaces in front of the Forum River Center, Floyd County Superior Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center will have a one-hour time limit on them.
Floyd County police will oversee the surveillance of the parking spaces.
“Police will use license plate reader technology to keep track of the tickets,” Elrod said.
Some parking spaces already have a one-hour limit on them, such as the Floyd County Superior Courthouse parking lot.
Floyd County commissioners will hold a second reading and public hearing for the amendment at their meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the administration building at 12 E. Fourth Ave.
If passed, there will be a warning week starting Nov. 15 for people to learn about the new ordinance then police will begin enforcing it starting Nov. 22.
Also, any county employee who has a handicap accessibility pass to park in those spots will also have to refer to county police for any renewals.
“We’re hoping this will speed up turnover for people coming to the courthouse for business or stopping at the tax commissioner’s office,” Elrod said.