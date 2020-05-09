At their Tuesday meeting, Floyd County commissioners are expected to sign off on renewing the capacity agreement between Floyd County Prison and the Georgia Department of Corrections.
The agreement will have the prison to continue to house their inmates for $22 a day per inmate. The prison itself has 448 beds for medium-security state offenders and a 100-bed work release center for local offenders.
The first reading for a United Land Development Code amendment will also go before commissioners on Tuesday. The amendment is to allow wineries, distilleries and breweries in residential and agricultural zoning districts and for nonresidential districts.
The amendment goes before commissioners with recommendation for approval from the planning department staff.
Commissioners will also have the first reading for a rezoning request for three lots on Fosters Mill Road in Cave Spring. Applicant Anthony Griffin requests the lots to be rezoned from heavy commercial to suburban residential. This request also goes before the commissioners with approval from the planning department staff.
The second readings and public hearings for these items will take place at the May 26 meeting.
Commissioners will also vote on the purchase of six yard dump trucks from Friendship Ford for the amount of $73,856. This purchase was budgeted through the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax and is under budget by over $11,000.
In the consent agenda, commissioners are expected to declare the week of May 17 through May 23 National Public Works Week in Floyd County.
The Zoom meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with no pre-meeting caucus. The virtual meeting will be live streamed on the county government’s Facebook page, Floyd County, GA — Government.