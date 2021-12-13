Floyd County Commissioners are scheduled to appoint the new members of the County Board of Elections and Registration at their meeting Tuesday night.
In November, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill into law that dissolved the former three-member board and replaced it with a new five-member board.
The law sets up the structure and method of appointment. Commissioners get lists of candidates from the local Republican and Democratic parties and choose two from each roster. The fifth member will be the nonpartisan chair, chosen by the county commission.
Terms are for four years, beginning Dec. 1. However, initially one each of the partisan appointees will serve just through 2022, to set up a staggered system going forward.
Members will have to take substantially the same oath required of registrars: “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully and impartially discharge, to the best of my ability, the duties imposed upon me by law as (an elections board member.)"
The board received the nominations from the political party heads last week.
Tuesday's agenda also includes the second and final public hearing for the Floyd County 2022 budget.
The budget includes a pay plan increase for all county employees ranging from $1,200 to $3,900. The higher end of the range will be for Floyd County jail officers who needed a major pay scale correction, County Manager Jamie McCord said.
Some employees will get a different increase, depending on how recent their last raise was. This category includes law enforcement officers, who had a major pay plan increase last year.
The pay increase will be balanced out by the recent increase in the county's tax digest, as well as a projected increase in sales tax revenue.
Toward the end of the meeting, county commissioners will also be voting on the commission's chair and vice chair for 2022.
The pre-meeting caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in the Caucus Room on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will take place in the Community Room at 6 p.m.