Floyd County commissioners issued a statement Tuesday on the recent protests that have taken place in the community and around the world.
Vice Chair Wright Bagby read the statement, which included both support and praise.
“Floyd County Board of Commissioners would like to take time tonight to stand together and speak out against systemic racism, discrimination and brutality within our country” he read.
In the statement, the board commended the citizens of Floyd County and the local law enforcement agencies for the peaceful protests that have taken place over the last few weeks.
“The incidents involving George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others throughout the past decade are evidence of a greater problem in our nation.”
Bagby went on to say that the commissioners will continue to have hard conversations to help address the issues in the community, as well as support well-trained law enforcement officers.
“We’ll stand here with you tonight and pledge that, as a commission, we will listen to your concerns and continue to make Floyd County a place for all to live safely and prosper,” he read.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, Brittany Barton, a deputy with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, talked about the need for an increase in wages for FCSO employees.
“I have done research and read that, in fact, we’re the lowest paid agency around,” she said.
Barton said the agency has a low retention rate that creates low employee morale. She also stated that it costs more money to hire and replace positions than it would to increase pay. Former coworkers have told her they couldn’t live off what they made, said Barton, who works several 12 hour shifts a week.
In a proposal she presented to the commissioners, Barton suggested a physical agility assessment for new hires and current officers, which would also include an increased starting pay.
“I come before you today because we all know there has been a change in climate all over the world and I want to show our community that we will continue to be an upstanding agency,” she said.
Commissioners also approved the purchase of 137 Avon C50 gas masks, riot agent filters and chemical agent filters for the FCSO and county prison.
Floyd County Police Chief Mark Wallace said their current masks are fine, but these new ones would be more protective against biological hazards such as the coronavirus.
This $57,789.27 purchase from Clyde Armory is funded through a $58,008 allocation from the federal Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding grant.