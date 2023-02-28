Floyd County Commissioners recognized local residents Jackie Jenkins, Samuel Malone and Chloe Garth-Fielder Tuesday in their annual African American History Month honors. Pictured (from left) are Commissioner Larry Maxey; Malone; Commissioner Wright Bagby; Garth-Fielder's husband, Napoleon; Commission Chair Allison Watters; Jenkins; and Commissioner Rhonda Wallace.
Chloe Garth-Fielder's husband, Napoleon, stands in for her during Tuesday night's Floyd County Commission meeting recognizing local people who have made a difference in the community in honor of African American History Month. Garth-Fielder was not able to attend due to illness.
Adam Carey
Floyd County Commissioners recognize Jackie Jenkins for making a difference in the community during their annual African American History honors Tuesday.
Floyd County Commissioners recognize Samuel Malone for making a difference in the community during their annual African American History honors Tuesday.
Floyd County Commissioners honored three local residents who have made a positive impact on the community, in recognition of African American History Month.
Jackie Jenkins, Samuel Malone and Chloe Garth-Fielder were announced Tuesday from a slate of nominees submitted to the board.
* Jenkins is the secretary of the Rome Branch of the NAACP, where she has served for 27 years and is involved on several committees. She also served on the South Rome Redevelopment Corp. for six years and was involved with the South Rome Alliance Community Action Program.
She also served on the former Grassroots Empowerment Alliance of Rome, and has been involved with One Community United and the African American Connection of Performing Arts.
Jenkins was nominated by Cheryl Crumley. The two have know each other for over 60 years and worked together at Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital for 25 years.
"Jackie is always working to make this community something to be proud of," Crumley said.
* Malone is a 1968 graduate of Main High School. He is a life member of the Prince Hall Free and Accepted Masons Jurisdiction of Georgia, and has served as a mentor to both students and adults.
He also was caregiver for his wife, Sara, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, and helped her into remission. He currently works as a Rome City Schools bus monitor due to his passion to work with youth.
Malone is a member of the NAACP Rome branch, One Community United, Martin Luther King Leadership Academy, and the Rome-Floyd Juneteenth Commission.
Sara Malone nominated her husband, stating, “Sam is one that will assist and help those in need.”
* Garth-Fielder has taught English at Darlington’s Upper School since 2017, and co-teaches the school’s Senior Leadership Ventures independent study course. She holds a bachelor's in English from Spelman College and a master's in Curriculum Instruction/Administration and Supervision from Trevecca Nazarene College.
She has more than 30 years of teaching experience and has received numerous commendations and awards for her work as an educator. She is a member of Family Resources, One Community United and the NAACP Rome branch.
Among her other honors, Garth-Fielder was featured in USA Today’s 1998 All-USA Teacher Team by the Howard School of Academics and Technology and named Jackson Public Schools Teacher of the Year in 2011 in Jackson, Mississippi.
She was nominated by Demetria Fears, who said “Chloe sees a need and she fills it. She loves people and she loves God.”