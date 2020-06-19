Floyd County Commissioners are expected to adopt a resolution to accept a contract from the Georgia Department of Transportation to use Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds for the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport at their Tuesday meeting.
According to County Manager Jamie McCord, the funds will be used to offset revenue losses at the airport.
The second reading and public hearing for a rezoning request for a convenience store will also go before commissioners. The applicant wants the lot at 1944 Kingston Hwy to be rezoned from suburban-residential to community-commercial.
Both the planning commission and planning staff recommend approval.
The consent agenda will include the approval of a sponsorship/partnership contract between Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation and Redmond Regional Medical Center.
Commissioners are also expected to approve the reroofing of the Horace Anthony Center by Midian Roofing Inc. This 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax project is budgeted for $66,055, but originally wasn't intended to be in the 2020 budget. Commissioners will have to approve a request for it to be added as well.
Chair Scotty Hancock will appoint positions to several county boards and department commissions, including two airport commission positions, a Board of Health position, a Northwest Georgia Regional Commission Council position and a Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department position.
During caucus, commissioners will go into closed session to discuss personnel and property acquisition issues.
The Tuesday meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the Community Room in suite 206 of the Floyd County Administration building 12 E. Fourth Ave. Caucus will begin at 5 p.m. in the Caucus Room at 5 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on the county's Facebook page, Floyd County, GA - Government.