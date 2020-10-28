Floyd County Commissioners deferred the approval of a contract with government website and platform building company Municode for development and maintenance of the joint Rome and Floyd County website.
County Manager Jamie McCord explained during the Tuesday caucus that they're still deciding if they want to keep the URL "romefloyd.com" or have the URL take people to a landing page that directs them to separate websites for the county and Rome city governments.
"We'll have a landing page in the short term, but we're growing towards two separate websites," he said.
County Clerk Erin Elrod also pointed out that a problem they have is there is no single employee or department that is responsible for the website.
"I'm changing some things in the budget to to make that a position that someone is responsible for on the county's end on it," she said.
The person would also oversee the development of the website, but Elrod said that it would be too much of a job for someone to take care of a joint city and county website.
Commissioners also spent an hour in closed session discussing property and personnel, but Chair Scotty Hancock said no action was taken.
On Nov. 1, Retired Educator's Day will take place in Georgia, where people may recognize over 129,000 retired educators for their service in public education.
President of the Rome-Floyd Retired Educators Association Juanita King accepted a local proclamation Tuesday night at the Floyd County Commission meeting.
"Retired educators possess valuable knowledge and use their lifetime experiences and skills to enrich the educational process in a variety of ways," Commissioner Allison Watters read from the proclamation. "Often, they continue to be a source of insight and direction for our state and our nation."